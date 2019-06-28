Violate traffic rules, pay huge fines
After more than 11 years, the state government has increased the fine amount for traffic and road safety violations. The fine amounts have been more than doubled.
Published: 28th June 2019 06:39 AM | Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:39 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: After more than 11 years, the state government has increased the fine amount for traffic and road safety violations. The fine amounts have been more than doubled. The government issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday, amending the notification issued in October 2007 revising the fine amount. Sources said the collection of revised penalty amount will be implemented within a few days.