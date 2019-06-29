Blueprint for Gauri murder drawn in 2011: Kale

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the long-drawn investigations into the sensational murder cases of rationalists and liberal thinkers in Maharashtra and Karnataka are coming to a logical conclusion, the voluntary statement of Amol Kale, alias Amol alias Bhai Saab – accused number one in the Gauri Lankesh murder case – states that the blueprint for the elimination of ‘durjans’ (evil people) or ‘dharma virodhis’ (opponents of religion) was drawn in 2011.

Kale is the alleged linchpin in the three other murder cases – of Dr Narendra Dabholkar in Pune, Govind Pansare in Kolhapur and MM Kalburgi in Dharwad. “Eight to nine years ago, Kaka alias Shashikant Rane (late editor of ‘Sanathan Prabhat’ - a magazine of ‘Sanathan Sanstha’) telephoned me to come to Ponda in Goa. I went there along with Dada (alias Nihal, who is absconding) and met Kaka, Dr Virendra Tawde (ENT surgeon, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in Dabholkar case) and Amit Digwekar (accused in Gauri case).

Kaka addressed us, stating that Hindu religion is in trouble and we cannot get justice through the legal system. It is our duty to protect society and Hindu religion, for which Dr Tawde has established a new unnamed organisation to eliminate durjans, meaning dharma virodhi, and instil revolutionary thoughts in Hindu youths for establishing Hindu Rashtra. Later, Dada, Amit Digwekar and I became activists in the organisation headed by Dr Tawde. We decided to make use of words like kruthi for event, and dharmkarya to denote the complete project of murdering religious enemies,” stated Kale.

He further stated that as per the Kshatra Dharma Sadhane – a book published by SS – Hindus speaking ill of Hinduism are durjans and should be eliminated stage-wise, in correspondence with the loss incurred to Hindu religion. First, destroy their property, vehicle and shops. Second, assault them or make them disabled, and third, murder them.

To execute the above said stages, there is a need to identify revolutionary youths and prepare them for armed struggle. Dada and I instructed the youth to perform meditation on a daily basis, not commit any mistakes, write down the mistakes committed to avoid repetition, not to popularise ourselves, or reveal our real names, address, personal phone numbers, social media networks, smart phones, Internet and avoid visiting places covered by CCTV cameras.

I had written down certain information in my notebook and in chits,” said Kale in his voluntary statement, which was recorded by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA). The information are admissible in court as evidence,” said an official source.

It was in this module that Gauri’s assassin Parshuram Waghmare was trained and indoctrinated to believe that Gauri – who he first saw while pulling the trigger – was an enemy of Hindu religion. On September 5, 2017, around 8pm, when Gauri got down from her car outside her house and was opening the gate, he took the gun and “aimed at her head and shot one round. When she was screaming and trying to run towards her house, again I fired three rounds at here, she went ahead and fell down,” Parshuram stated.