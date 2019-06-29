Conman poses as 'Swamiji', swindles Bengaluru woman out of gold chain, cash, phone 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fake Swamiji made away with a gold chain, mobile phone and Rs 1,000 from a woman in Balepet, a few days back. On June 25, when Nirmala Bai (45), a resident of Balepet in Cottonpet, had been to a store, the accused approached her.

He said he is a Swamiji from Rajasthan after hearing she is a Marwadi and said her family is in deep trouble.

The man claimed he will solve all her problems by doing pooja and all that she needs to buy is sandalwood incense sticks worth just Rs 10. Meanwhile, another man approached them and said the Swamiji had solved his problems too.

The Swamiji said she should first give him her gold chain, mobile phone and cash and then get the incense sticks. She gave her valuables to the Swamiji and followed the other man to the store, after which the man left. When she returned to the spot, she could neither find the Swamiji nor the man.

Cottonpet police have taken up the case and are investigating the case.