Home Cities Bengaluru

HC asks Kumaraswamy govt to explain proposed steps to clean Cauvery in Madikeri

 In its objections, the State said that in Bhagamandala village, there are about 500 houses and about 40-50 houses situated close to river are generating sewage and is collected it in the soak pit.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that it is the constitutional duty of the State to protect environment and rivers from pollution, the Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the H D Kumaraswamy government to file its response explaining the proposed steps to clean Cauvery at Bhagamandala in Madikeri. Hearing the public interest litigation filed by S E Jayanth and others from Kodagu district, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued the direction to the State to explain the proposed action to be taken to clean the river in the additional objections. 

The court also indicated that it will issue the directions if the state government is not accorded sanction for resuming work and to release the funds to ensure that the sewage water is not entering the river, as the same is pending before the government. 

 On March 9, 2018, the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu held a meeting with officials concerned and it was discussed that the Temple authorities have released Rs 5 lakh to Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Underground Drainage Board to prepare action plan to ensure the sewage water system in Bhagamandala Grama Panchayat and does not join the river. In fact, action plan was prepared in 2014-15 by the Board and the cost of the project was Rs 4.51 crore as per the revised plan. But it was not materialised as same is pending before the government.

Referring this, the petitioner has prayed the court to issue directions to the authorities to ensure sewage system to be properly laid Bhagamandala to ensure no pollution is caused either by the sewage water or by solid waste disposal in surrounding radius of 2 kms around Triveni Sangama. 

 In its objections, the State said that in Bhagamandala village, there are about 500 houses and about 40-50 houses situated close to river are generating sewage and is collected it in the soak pit. There will not be any discharge from these houses and sewage would join the river during summer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High court cauvery
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp