Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I have seen finesse with regards to wine culture in Bengaluru’

I am happiest when I plan to do some new plate/dish and the way my team supports the whole process.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work? 
I am happiest when I plan to do some new plate/dish and the way my team supports the whole process. It is so much of pride and trust.

What are the trends that you are noticing regarding wine and food pairings? 
I have seen a lot of finesse with regards to the wine culture in Bengaluru. The best thing is that people are educating themselves to experiment with food. The most rise I have sensed will be the pairing people are doing with upscale comfort food.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
I will be honest. I made a move to a brand of hotels and the work pattern was too new for me. At the same time, boss was expecting things to fly faster. I upset him during my first task. But the push he gave me was enough to make me understand the whole process.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu? 
I generally don’t order lotus root because we don’t quite sync.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
It is quite tough to answer this. I will not much enjoy my Asparagus and leeks Crespella. This dish is too much of a comfort food for my palate. I would rather order some protein.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya. I am mesmerised with the kababs and biryani and company of chef Ghulam Quereshi over food.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
It was the first time when I tried making spaghetti AOP Chef Davide Style. He just threw my pan off as I was using chopped garlic instead of having juliennes. I did the same thing again.

What is the best recent food trend?
For me, the spark I feel is from hydroponics and aquaponics. I am quite passionate about ingredient sourcing and knowing them better. This way is so much sustainable for the planet And such a beautiful produce to cook gorgeous food.
– Chef Mohammed Eliyaz, Chef de Cuisine, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp