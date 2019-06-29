‘I have seen finesse with regards to wine culture in Bengaluru’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?

I am happiest when I plan to do some new plate/dish and the way my team supports the whole process. It is so much of pride and trust.

What are the trends that you are noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

I have seen a lot of finesse with regards to the wine culture in Bengaluru. The best thing is that people are educating themselves to experiment with food. The most rise I have sensed will be the pairing people are doing with upscale comfort food.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

I will be honest. I made a move to a brand of hotels and the work pattern was too new for me. At the same time, boss was expecting things to fly faster. I upset him during my first task. But the push he gave me was enough to make me understand the whole process.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I generally don’t order lotus root because we don’t quite sync.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

It is quite tough to answer this. I will not much enjoy my Asparagus and leeks Crespella. This dish is too much of a comfort food for my palate. I would rather order some protein.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya. I am mesmerised with the kababs and biryani and company of chef Ghulam Quereshi over food.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

It was the first time when I tried making spaghetti AOP Chef Davide Style. He just threw my pan off as I was using chopped garlic instead of having juliennes. I did the same thing again.

What is the best recent food trend?

For me, the spark I feel is from hydroponics and aquaponics. I am quite passionate about ingredient sourcing and knowing them better. This way is so much sustainable for the planet And such a beautiful produce to cook gorgeous food.

– Chef Mohammed Eliyaz, Chef de Cuisine, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru