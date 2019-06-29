Home Cities Bengaluru

In love with the rush and difficulty in games

He played a variety of browser games in his early teens.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Suhaas won silver in Game Jam, a game development competition

By Romaa Sharad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gaming is like an escape from reality for me, just like sleep,” says Suhaas Kumbhajadala, who has been playing games since he was seven years old. “The first game I played was Midtown Madness. I liked cars a lot back then and when I found a car game in which you could do whatever you wanted to, I started playing immediately,” says the 19-year-old.

He played a variety of browser games in his early teens. In 2011, he began playing competitive games like League of Legends on his PC. “The graphics are better and PC games offer higher FPS (frames per second) which provide the user with  smoother gameplay.”

His forte, however, is the game Counter-Strike : Global Offensive. Considered to be one of the hardest games to master on PC, Suhaas has played 1,360 hours of it in just a year on his laptop. “My heart beats extremely hard during intense situations in the game. It is very competitive and I get so triggered due to lag,” he adds. 

In 2018, Suhaas was placed second along with three other participants in a game developing competition called Game Jam held at PES University, in which 22 teams participated. They were awarded with a cash prize of `10,000. “I felt my friends and I had a chance of success if we worked really hard,” he said.

However, he feels competitive gaming cannot be pursued in India as players do not receive familial and financial support. “Recently, the Prime Minister of Denmark visited the headquarters of ‘Astralis’ – one of the best CS:GO teams in the world, and launched a National ESports Strategy in Denmark. That kind of support will not be given here,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp