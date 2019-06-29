Home Cities Bengaluru

New fines for all, but no fine for CM’s driver yet

 On Friday, traffic police officials started collecting the enhanced fines from motorists who broke the rules.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, traffic police officials started collecting the enhanced fines from motorists who broke the rules. However, one particular driver, who broke the rules in February this year, is yet to cough up the fine, old or new.

The car, which was caught violating traffic rules on February 10 this year, was being driven by the driver, or the owner of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s personal high-end car, a Range Rover, who was caught on cameras using a mobile phone while driving. Notices were sent to Kasturi Media Pvt Ltd, on record as the owner of the vehicle. 

A senior police official said the violation was captured while the car was in Sadashivanagar police station limits. Speaking to The New Indian Express, KV Jagadish, DCP Traffic-East said, “I will check about it as I thought the fine would be paid soon after the notice was sent in February itself.”  

“We have booked several drivers and collected revised fines from them on Friday in East Division. The statistics will be given within a couple of days,” Jagadish added. Kumaraswamy has been using his personal car as he chose not to avail an official car from the government.

A senior police officer from Cubbon Park police station pointed out however, “Automated challans are supposed to be paid within seven days of the date from which they are generated. In case the fine is not paid, the car is stopped on being sighted and fines are collected.” “Since the Range Rover belongs to the CM, it will not be easily missed. The fine will be collected soon if they are not voluntarily paid.”

CAR DETAILS 
KA-42-P-0002
(Ramanagara RTO)Owner
KASTHURI MEDIA PVT LTD
Vehicle
 RANGE ROVER 
4.4L TD(DIESEL)
Motor Car (LMV)

TAGS
Kumaraswamy
Water Crisis
