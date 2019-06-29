North meets South: Bengaluru artist uses stoles, sarees as canvas for Madhubani art   

Krishan Roy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Mithila or Madhubani art is a traditional form of art, mostly practised during the wedding functions in the northern region of Bihar and Nepal. Now, residents in Bengaluru don’t have to travel to the northern parts of the country to get a glimpse of the art form. Vidushini Prasad, a 45-year-old independent writer, teacher and artist will be showcasing her Madhubani artwork at Taneira, Indiranagar, till June 30.

Besides regular paper artwork, Prasad has also taken to clothing art, where the Madhubani design and paintings are done using fabric colours. Currently, she paints stoles, which are made of Tussar silk and retail for `3,000 to `5,000, depending on the design. Come November, she will start selling Madhubani sarees as well. A common motif in her works is the ‘Ardhanarishvara’, which is Prasad’s favourite.

“It depicts a half-male and half-female figure, it stands as a sign of equality,” she explains.

Prasad was born in West Bengal and though passionate about art, she was not allowed to pursue it as a profession. After her husband’s job transfer, she moved to Bengaluru 10 years ago and has been residing here since then. “I noticed my love for the art form after the birth of my first child. I decorated my house with my paintings and even gifted my work to family and friends,” says the self-taught artist.

Not long after her arrival in the city, she joined A Hundred Hands, a non-profit trust that promotes handmade crafts, and started showcasing her work at various workshops and events. Motivated by the response she received, she continued painting and conducting workshops.

Ever the enterprising one, she also sold her artwork online 14 years ago, when the internet wasn’t as popular as it is today. “In the future, I might also work with different artists and nurture young painters. We could create a different style of Madhubani art, one that matches the trend in society,” said Prasad.

Spreading word Prasad’s Facebook group

- Madhubani Painting - has over 19,000 members and fans from abroad as well. “Some people from Brazil and Russia reached out to me to know more about the art form and they also starting practising it,” says the artist who also conducts virtual one-on-one classes for Indians in the US.