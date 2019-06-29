Schools begin, students yet to receive textbooks  

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after a month of reopening of schools, students are yet to receive textbooks, say several private schools in the state. It is especially hard on students who have their board exams this year.

Students had their bridge course for the first 15 days, after that, they are either made to share textbooks or have to make do with old textbooks that they have to borrow from seniors, said sources from private schools.

Students of some private schools in Bengaluru south said they are yet to receive social studies books for class 10 and Sanskrit books for class eight. Shashikumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, told TNIE that he received complaints in this regard. But officials have claimed that the books have been distributed.

At the block level, the situation is worse, Shashikumar pointed to the allegations of officials asking for bribes to supply textbooks and the difficulties rural schools have to go through. “Parents do not mind paying a little extra for the delivery of books to schools. At present, school authorities have to make several trips to the BEO office to pick up the books. But mostly the officials keep postponing it.”

Commissioner of Public Instruction P C Jaffer told TNIE that corrective action will be taken if there are any lapses in the distribution of the textbooks. The department had “declared that those students who study the state syllabus will be given free textbooks. They are to be distributed along with regular books,” he added.

Bus Pass Delay Too

Private schools in the city have requested the BMTC to extend the validity of the provisional pass that is given to students in lieu of a bus pass. Shashikumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, said there seems to be incompatibility between the SATS (student achievement tracking system) in the department of primary and secondary education and the software the BMTC uses. It will take at least 10 days to correct the glitch and issue passes, he added.