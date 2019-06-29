Home Cities Bengaluru

TDRs will be issued within a month: BBMP

Commissioner says those who have agreed to hand over their land under TDR, will get Form-2 within a week 
 

BBMP councillors at the council meeting at BBMP office in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, on Friday said that transferable development rights (TDR) for all road works will be issued within a month.
Speaking during the BBMP council, he announced that those who have agreed to hand over their land under TDR, will get Form-2 (form seeking land details and consent) within a week. Their details will be put out in public domain. He said TDR will be given within a month to all those who agree to give up their land and officials will go door to door to hand it over to them. 

Prasad said that he will hold a meeting with Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner to create a single-window system to clear all files and issue TDR. The BDA needs to be involved because according to government orders TDR is issued by BDA and not by BBMP. 

The Commissioner said that temporary offices for BBMP officials will be created at sites where road words are being undertaken. To begin with, offices will be created at Sarjapura, Bannerghatta and Begur roads and officials will be immediately shifted to the site offices. Prasad was answering the queries raised by corporators at the council meeting. Corporators slammed BBMP officials for their lethargic attitude and intentional delays in solving  traffic problems in the city. The corporators blamed officials for not issuing TDR and harassing people in the name of A-Khata or B-Khata. 

Even the Commissioner did not spare engineers. He pulled them up and questioned why they were dragging their feet. He also said all TDR details will be put up on the BBMP website. At the last meeting with Chief Secretary on March 29, it was decided to increase the TDR rate from 2 to 3 and this order will be implemented now. 

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun added that it was a good decision, but also requested people to part with land for civil works. She said that creation of single window was essential and ideal to speed up road works. 

Take measures to improve groundwater table
Water crises and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara not permitting apartment construction for the next five years, were also a major topic of discussion at the council. The corporators urged Mayor and Commissioner to take measures on improving the groundwater table. 

Indira Canteen’s food quality 
Corporators mocked the BBMP and contractors for the poor food quality served at Indira Canteens. Mayor said health and taste is very important in all canteens and this will be kept in mind while calling for new tenders.

Comments

