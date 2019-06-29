Home Cities Bengaluru

The new harry potter game spells average

Unitedly disagree… But give the game a shot anyway.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Wizards might  Unitedly disagree… But give the game a shot anyway. We have waited for ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ for long enough – and it is finally here. Wizards Unite is the location-based augmented reality, mostly free-to-play game based on the Harry Potter universe. The game’s concept and gameplay logic somewhat mimics what exists in Pokémon Go.

In the game, we assist the Ministry of Magic, given the choice of one of three professions from Auror, Magizoologist and Professor. The story is a neat extension of the established magic universe — where an event called the Calamity has struck. Our role is to ensure that the traces of magic which exist in the Muggle world through ‘Foundables’ and ‘Confoundables’ are dealt with and pushed back to the magical realm, so that the Statute of Secrecy (keeping Magic secret from Muggles for the sake of humanity) is not broken.

There are also inns where you collect energy, greenhouses to grow the random seeds you find on the street, Fortresses where you take part in Challenges, potion ingredients to brew potions, the occasional Portkey, opportunities to increase your professional skills, and the ability to choose your own Hogwarts house AND Ollivander Wand type!

If you did not understand anything in the previous paragraphs, don’t take notes because this game is not for you. Wizards Unite would probably flop if it were a standalone videogame without the Potterhead pleasing features. And this is because the game requires minimum skill and maximum patience. Spellcasting is the most difficult portion of the game, requiring some hand-eye coordination because you have to trace your finger along its path (this itself is a step above Pokémon Go, which only required a unidirectional flick to throw the Pokéball)

However, it is assuredly better than previous mobile game in the Potterverse — does anyone even remember ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’!? All it had was hours of expository conversations and point-and-click animations. As a Potterhead (and less a gamer), the only realshortcoming in Wizards Unite was walking around the streets with my slow internet attempting to download the graphics heavy animations. But as my wise Potterhead friend Sandhya says, “For the greater good, you only have to get a better data pack”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp