Third entry for KSR station in Bengaluru opened 

Referring to a request made by MP PC Mohan to shift the container depot and goods shed from Whitefield outside the city, MoS Railways Suresh Angadi said it would be done at the earliest. 

The newly-opened third exit at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station

The newly-opened third exit at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi inaugurated the Third entry of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station on Saturday morning. The entry would facilitate easy movement for passengers interchanging between train and Metro travel.  

The entry will also decongest the traffic on the Station Road as vehicles entering the road can enter the station around the beginning of the road itself. Referring to a request made by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan to shift the container depot and goods shed from Whitefield outside the city,  Angadi said it would be done at the earliest. 

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun spoke of the sewage spill from trains when they cross the Road Over Bridges. Angadi fixed a one-month deadline for top railway officials to fix the problem. 

