Home Cities Bengaluru

Thiruvananthapuram high on ganja

While 261.967 kg of ganja was seized last year, the haul till May alone this year was nearly 430 kg

Published: 29th June 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

marijuana, weed, cannabis, ganja

Image used for representation.

By  Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital has been turning into a hotbed of substance abuse as the rate of increase in contraband seizure proves. According to data provided by the District Crime Records Bureau, the rate of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases involving ganja seizure in the city in the city is rising at an alarming rate. While 261.967 kg of ganja was seized by the Narcotics Cell of Thiruvananthapuram City Police in the whole of last year, 429.787 kg of the same was seized till May this year.

As many as 1,099 ganja cases were registered in the city limits in 2018 in which 1,155 of the 1,157 people found to be involved were arrested. Until May this year, 529 NDPS cases were filed in the city and 555 of the 559 accused were arrested. "Recently, 300 kg of ganja was seized from Poonthura, making the total amount seized above 700 kg. Ganja is mostly seized from coastal regions," said Sheen Tharayil, Assistant Commissioner, Narcotics Cell. 

"We have intensified checking to reduce the supply of ganja in the city limits. The increased seizure is the result of strict enforcement," said Sheen. According to him, more youngsters are being caught smuggling ganja into the city.

Officials feel the anti-narcotics clubs formed in colleges to spread awareness about drug abuse and provide information to the police's Narcotics Cell is yielding good results."The clubs inform teachers about the ganja sources in the colleges concerned. Without disclosing their names, the teachers inform the police. With the help of the Shadow Police,  the Narcotics Cell investigates the matter," said Sheen. 

Alarming statistics
261.967 kg of ganja was seized by the Narcotics Cell of Thiruvananthapuram City Police last year. As many as 1,099 ganja cases were registered in the city limits in 2018 in which 1,155 of the 1,157 people found to be involved were arrested429.787 kg of the same was seized till May this year. 529 NDPS cases were filed in the city and 555 of the 559 accused were arrested

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganja
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp