Thiruvananthapuram high on ganja

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital has been turning into a hotbed of substance abuse as the rate of increase in contraband seizure proves. According to data provided by the District Crime Records Bureau, the rate of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases involving ganja seizure in the city in the city is rising at an alarming rate. While 261.967 kg of ganja was seized by the Narcotics Cell of Thiruvananthapuram City Police in the whole of last year, 429.787 kg of the same was seized till May this year.

As many as 1,099 ganja cases were registered in the city limits in 2018 in which 1,155 of the 1,157 people found to be involved were arrested. Until May this year, 529 NDPS cases were filed in the city and 555 of the 559 accused were arrested. "Recently, 300 kg of ganja was seized from Poonthura, making the total amount seized above 700 kg. Ganja is mostly seized from coastal regions," said Sheen Tharayil, Assistant Commissioner, Narcotics Cell.

"We have intensified checking to reduce the supply of ganja in the city limits. The increased seizure is the result of strict enforcement," said Sheen. According to him, more youngsters are being caught smuggling ganja into the city.

Officials feel the anti-narcotics clubs formed in colleges to spread awareness about drug abuse and provide information to the police's Narcotics Cell is yielding good results."The clubs inform teachers about the ganja sources in the colleges concerned. Without disclosing their names, the teachers inform the police. With the help of the Shadow Police, the Narcotics Cell investigates the matter," said Sheen.

Alarming statistics

261.967 kg of ganja was seized by the Narcotics Cell of Thiruvananthapuram City Police last year. As many as 1,099 ganja cases were registered in the city limits in 2018 in which 1,155 of the 1,157 people found to be involved were arrested429.787 kg of the same was seized till May this year. 529 NDPS cases were filed in the city and 555 of the 559 accused were arrested