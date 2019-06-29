Tourism ministry to promote different cuisines of Karnataka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka, which has in the past been promoted as wildlife and a heritage destination, will now reach out to prospective tourists, pushing several destinations across the state through their cuisines. Additionally, Bengaluru, the state capital and a major hub for the IT and BT industry in the country, will also be promoted as a MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destination by the Tourism Ministry.

On Friday, Shreevats Sanjay, Deputy Director General and Regional Director-South, from the Ministry of Tourism said that as many people visit Bengaluru for business, it was an ideal MICE destination.

“There is however a need to set up convention facilities across the state so that other cities are equally promoted,” he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, on the sidelines of the three day long Asia Skal Congress 2019, Sanjay said, “Similarly food is something that is closest to people’s hearts. Just like other parts of India, Karnataka also has many cuisines to offer which also need to be popularised to attract tourists.”

He said that while the heritage and spirituality of Karnataka is popular, there is need for more promotion. The state is gaining popularity for wellness tourism. “The ministry is working closely with the state tourism department to promote Karwar as an ideal family destination. Since Goa is over full and not suitable as a family destination, Karwar is ideal,” Sanjay added.

At the inaugural, Mahesh said that the state would explore opportunities to put Karnataka tourism on the international map. He said that festivals of the state as well as Hyderabad- Karnataka region as ideal tourism destinations will be showcased to international guests, apart from the pristine Western Ghats and virgin beaches.

The conference was inaugurated by tourism and seri-culture minister Sa Ra Mahesh, Skal International President Lavonne Wittmann and Skal- Bengaluru President Manoj Mathew were present. Around 250 delegates from 10 countries came together to promote friendship and fellowship through tourism. Skal conference is being held in Bengaluru after 35 years.