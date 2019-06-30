CCB raids restaurant, rescues 74 women  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB police on Friday raided a restaurant in Domlur and arrested five people, including its manager, for running an illegal dance bar.

Seventy-four women from neighbouring states and north India were rescued by the police during the raid in Chef Inn Regency. The arrested are manager Dinesh Puvaiah (42), cashier Dinesh Kumar (41), Riyazudin (52), Prakash Dutt (23), and Hegyaraj (23) — all residents of city. According to a senior police officer, Rs 1.4 lakh cash was seized and during investigations, it was found that the restaurant staffers had brought the women on the pretext offering them jobs in the city.

Also, 53 customers have been booked for throwing money on the women while they were dancing. The police have also video recorded the raid. N H Ramachandraih, CCB ACP, said, “Ramesh, the owner of the bar, is absconding. The bar was opened two months ago. A case has been filed against him in Jeevan Bima Nagar police station and further investigations are on”.