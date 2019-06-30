Hotel employee held for raping colleague 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru International Airport police on Saturday arrested a hotel employee on the charges of raping his colleague.

The accused Nerendra Thapa (31) had brought the woman from Nepal after offering her a job. The victim approached the police and alleged that on June 13, she was alone at the hotel when he barged inside her room and raped her. He also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone as he had helped her to get the job.

The police, who examined the CCTV camera footage, came to know that Thapa was roaming near her room when the incident took place. He managed to escape when the woman filed a case on Friday and police nabbed him on Saturday at his friend’s house.