In a fortnight of being appointed Joint Directors, two demoted

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a fortnight after being promoted, two joint directors of the education department were made to step down from their positions on Saturday.

The technical wing of the Higher Education Department withdrew the promotion given to lecturer of Institute of Printing Technology Dr S Vijayakumar and lecturer of Shree Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic Dr M Sripathi as Joint Directors, Directorate of Technical Education. The notification of promotion has been withdrawn with effect from June 15 as per the provisions of the Karnataka State Civil Services Act, 1978, Section 3(2)(c) read with 21 of the Karnataka General Clauses Act. This comes after Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda raised objections to their recent promotions.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Devegowda said the promotion notification was issued without bringing the matter to the notice of the minister and without prior approval.

Pointing out to the injustice meted out to other officials who ought to have got the post due to seniority, the minister said promotion to these officials caused injustice to the other senior officials who are in queue for promotion as per the judgment in B K Sumitra case.

“The other officials eligible for promotion have raised objection stating that the two officials who have been promoted on June 15, 2019 actually got promotion before 2016 and hence same is illegal. There was a judgment of the high court to that effect.

“Social justice was neglected in giving promotion to these officials by not considering the seniority list and without obtaining the opinion of legal department with regard to the judgment of the high court on promotion,” he added.

Higher education Under secretary D C Manorama had appointed the two as Joint Directors. While Vijayakumar and Sripathi were appointed as lecturers in government colleges, they have promoted as grade one principals in ten years of service in 2004, and grade two principals in 2009 outside of rules. As per rules, one must complete at least 15 years in the field to become grade one principal and 18 years for grade two. After objection from other lecturers, the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) scrapped their post as principals in 2012.