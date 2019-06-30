Karnataka govt to decentralise BBMP into 8 zones: Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that due to mounting pressure on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the state government is working on decentralising Bengaluru into eight zones.



Parameshwara, who is also the Bengaluru development minister, said that this was needed as the city was growing rapidly. Decentralisation administration will give more powers to the zonal commissioners to ensure quick action and development.

The BS Patil report has suggested dividing the city into five corporations, but the state government is planning to decentralise administration. He was speaking to people at the Janaspandana event organised by BBMP in Mahadevapura. He said that since Bengaluru has expanded, development should take place in the outskirts also. Thrust on development will now be given to the newly added 110 villages.

Officials pulled up

He pulled up BBMP officials for laxity in their working and directed them to work properly. He said that they were not fit to work and if they were not keen, they should resign immediately.

He stated that he has noted down all the problems of people and will visit the places and problems listed, after four months to see if they have been resolved. If not, then stern action will be taken against officials. He further asserted that this was not limited to Mahadevapura but to all wards and all public meetings.

Water crisis

The present water level in KRS reservoir is 79.56 feet. If there are no rains till July end and if water level drops to 75 feet, then Bengaluru will also suffer, Parameshwara said.



He said, with Rs 1,350 crore, the government was planning to get 10 tmcft from Linganamakki and 2.5 tmcft from Yettinahole. Answering the call of Shivamogga farmers to stage a protest, he said they had the right to voice their opinion. Experts are being consulted and a DPR is being prepared after which any decision will be taken, he said.



Parameshwara said that he will look into why BBMP school children were not yet given proper uniforms, books and facilities. He also said that all street lights will be changed to LED lights as BBMP is paying a monthly electricity bill of Rs 1,350 crore.