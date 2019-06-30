Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, you too can dine, stay over at ‘privileged’ Kumara Krupa estate

Once the privilege of political leaders and state guests, the Kumara Krupa estate in the heart of the city is no more out of bounds for the aam janata.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

The new guest house block has been made available to the public | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once the privilege of political leaders and state guests, the Kumara Krupa estate in the heart of the city is no more out of bounds for the aam janata. That is not all, citizens can also make bookings for rooms in the guest house at Rs 2,000 per day. 

The heritage campus, spread across 11 acres, has also been opened to morning and evening walkers. A restaurant on the campus is also open round the clock and serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. The guest house lounge is also open to the public for hosting events. 

But all this is in the newly constructed seven-floor building located behind the heritage building, and spread across 2.5 acres. Tourists staying in the new guest house get to enjoy the view of the heritage building, rest and walk on the same green space where Mahatma Gandhi, the Dalai Lama and the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas did.

The Department of Personal and Administrative Services (DPAR) has entrusted the Karnataka State Tourism and Development Corporation (KSTDC) with the responsibility of hospitality and catering services at the newly-constructed seven-floor building recently. The state government decided to open the doors of the guest house to ensure that the property is well maintained. 
The DPAR opened the new block in February, but the occupancy was not high. The KSTDC has now included this property on its website along with its six other premium hotels, Managing Director Kumar Pushkar said. 

Of the seven floors, comprising 180 rooms, 42 deluxe rooms on the second floor have been opened for guests. The spaces from the 4th to 7th floors are reserved exclusively for VIP guests like Supreme Court judges and ministers. The old building, opposite the newly constructed guest house, will continue to be out of bounds for people, added Devaraj HS, Manager, New Kumara Krupa Guest House. 

KSTDC has also requested the government for permission to create a swimming pool and an open-air sit-out and restaurant on the second-floor balcony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumara Krupa estate
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp