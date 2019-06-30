Now, you too can dine, stay over at ‘privileged’ Kumara Krupa estate

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once the privilege of political leaders and state guests, the Kumara Krupa estate in the heart of the city is no more out of bounds for the aam janata. That is not all, citizens can also make bookings for rooms in the guest house at Rs 2,000 per day.

The heritage campus, spread across 11 acres, has also been opened to morning and evening walkers. A restaurant on the campus is also open round the clock and serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. The guest house lounge is also open to the public for hosting events.



But all this is in the newly constructed seven-floor building located behind the heritage building, and spread across 2.5 acres. Tourists staying in the new guest house get to enjoy the view of the heritage building, rest and walk on the same green space where Mahatma Gandhi, the Dalai Lama and the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas did.

The Department of Personal and Administrative Services (DPAR) has entrusted the Karnataka State Tourism and Development Corporation (KSTDC) with the responsibility of hospitality and catering services at the newly-constructed seven-floor building recently. The state government decided to open the doors of the guest house to ensure that the property is well maintained.

The DPAR opened the new block in February, but the occupancy was not high. The KSTDC has now included this property on its website along with its six other premium hotels, Managing Director Kumar Pushkar said.

Of the seven floors, comprising 180 rooms, 42 deluxe rooms on the second floor have been opened for guests. The spaces from the 4th to 7th floors are reserved exclusively for VIP guests like Supreme Court judges and ministers. The old building, opposite the newly constructed guest house, will continue to be out of bounds for people, added Devaraj HS, Manager, New Kumara Krupa Guest House.



KSTDC has also requested the government for permission to create a swimming pool and an open-air sit-out and restaurant on the second-floor balcony.