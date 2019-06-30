TNIE impact: Karnataka CM HDK’s driver who broke traffic rule pays fine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After The New Indian Express carried an article on Saturday about the pending fine by the Chief Minister’s driver, the case has now been closed. The driver cleared his dues of Rs 100 on Saturday, an officer said. A senior police officer from Traffic Management Centre said that one of the senior officers contacted the driver on Friday night.

After this, the driver met a traffic police officer and paid the bill on Saturday morning. However, the officer neither divulged the name of the driver nor the place where the driver paid his fine.

The car, which was caught violating traffic rules on February 10 this year, was being used by the driver, or the owner of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s personal Range Rover. He was caught on camera using a mobile phone while driving.