Bengaluru gets cyber crime research, training centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy inaugurated the Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research (CCITR) at CID headquarters on Thursday. This is a public-private partnership project between the state government and Infosys Foundation, which has funded `22 crore towards setup costs over a period of five years.

Chairperson of the Foundation, Sudha Murthy said that the centre is a state-of-the-art facility. “We have planned to send experts from the centre to Connecticut and other foreign countries to exchange knowledge. Internships for cyber security students will also be allowed here,” she said.

Thanking the Infosys Foundation, Home Minister M B Patil said the facility can train around 100 people at a time. “The government is giving importance to plans that could help tackle cyber crimes. This is one such initiative. We have already set up CEN (Cyber, Economic Offences & Narcotics) police stations in all districts of the state. More such steps will be taken to tackle cyber crime in the coming days.”

CID DGP Praveen Sood said CID is the nodal agency for training the police personnel of the state in investigating cyber crime cases. “Experts from the Data Security Council of India has been training the police staff since 2007. Now, it will done in a large scale.”