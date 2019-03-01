Home Cities Bengaluru

KGF is most popular Kannada film at BIFFes

The special jury award was won by Aamrithyu, directed by Arup Manna amd produced by Nabamika Borthakur.

Published: 01st March 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Yash-starrer KGF Chapter-1 has been adjudged the most popular Kannada cinema of the year, the awards for which were presented on the closing day of the 11th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (11 BIFFes 2019) on Thursday. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

The second and third most popular Kannada films are Anant Nag-starring Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale-Kasaragodu, directed by Rishab Shetty, and Shivarajkumar-starrer Tagaru, directed by Soori and produced by K P Srikanth.

In Kannada cinema competition, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Award for the Best Kannada Cinema has gone to Mookajjiya Kanasugalu, directed by P Sheshadri and produced by Navyachitra Creations. The second place went to Savitribai Phule, directed by Vishaal Raj and produced by Basavaraj V Bhutali while the third spot went to Ramana Savari, directed by K Shivarudraiah and produced by Stoiney Joseph Pais.

The Netpac International Jury Prize For Kannada Cinema was won by Nathicharami, directed by Mansore.
The Chitrabharathi Indian Cinema Competition Best Indian Cinema Award was won by Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (Taking the Horse to eat Jalebis), directed by Anamika Haksar. The special jury award was won by Aamrithyu, directed by Arup Manna amd produced by Nabamika Borthakur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp