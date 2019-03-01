Home Cities Bengaluru

Man assaults wife for going out without informing him

A man who suspected his wife’s fidelity assaulted her with a hammer after she went out during the day for some time without informing him.

Published: 01st March 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who suspected his wife’s fidelity assaulted her with a hammer after she went out during the day for some time without informing him. He suspected that she had gone to meet some man. The woman, who got seriously injured following the attack, has filed a police complaint.

The victim is Chandrakala (32), a resident of Kamalanagar. Her husband, Nataraju, has been detained by the police over the attack. Nataraju allegedly kept bad company and was addicted to drugs, besides being unemployed.  

Chandrakala is a home-maker and helps her father-in-law, who is a priest of Karimaremma Temple near their house, with the daily temple routine. She told the police that on February 25, she went to the temple around 12.30 pm to clean the premises and returned home after some time. Her father-in-law dropped her home. When Nataraju returned home, he asked her where she had been. Not satisfied with her reply, Nataraj insisted that she had gone to meet some man.

“When I asked him to check with his father, he took a hammer and hit my neck, shoulder, hands and legs,” she said. Chandrakala was admitted to KC General Hospital and is now staying at her mother’s house after being discharged.

Chandrakala said because of Nataraju’s suspicious nature, she does not use even a mobile phone and either remains at home or visits the temple, which too was opposed by her husband who said other men would ogle at her and try to get close to her.

Chandrakala has told the police that even when they went out together, if any man looked at her, Nataraj blamed her for attracting them.

An investigating officer said, “He was earlier warned and let off, but this time we will send him to jail.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp