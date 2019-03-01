Man assaults wife for going out without informing him

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A man who suspected his wife’s fidelity assaulted her with a hammer after she went out during the day for some time without informing him. He suspected that she had gone to meet some man. The woman, who got seriously injured following the attack, has filed a police complaint.

The victim is Chandrakala (32), a resident of Kamalanagar. Her husband, Nataraju, has been detained by the police over the attack. Nataraju allegedly kept bad company and was addicted to drugs, besides being unemployed.

Chandrakala is a home-maker and helps her father-in-law, who is a priest of Karimaremma Temple near their house, with the daily temple routine. She told the police that on February 25, she went to the temple around 12.30 pm to clean the premises and returned home after some time. Her father-in-law dropped her home. When Nataraju returned home, he asked her where she had been. Not satisfied with her reply, Nataraj insisted that she had gone to meet some man.

“When I asked him to check with his father, he took a hammer and hit my neck, shoulder, hands and legs,” she said. Chandrakala was admitted to KC General Hospital and is now staying at her mother’s house after being discharged.

Chandrakala said because of Nataraju’s suspicious nature, she does not use even a mobile phone and either remains at home or visits the temple, which too was opposed by her husband who said other men would ogle at her and try to get close to her.

Chandrakala has told the police that even when they went out together, if any man looked at her, Nataraj blamed her for attracting them.

An investigating officer said, “He was earlier warned and let off, but this time we will send him to jail.”