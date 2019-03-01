Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man harasses couple, crowd joins him

The couple approached the police after a BMTC bus driver and conductor came to their rescue.

Published: 01st March 2019 06:57 AM

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A married couple had a nightmarish experience on Tuesday night when an allegedly drunk man molested the woman, assaulted her husband for objecting to his moves, and mobilised a crowd against them, saying “outsiders” like them brought a bad name to the city.

The couple approached the police after a BMTC bus driver and conductor came to their rescue. The assailant has been arrested.The incident occurred at a traffic signal near Raghavendra Mutt signal in second phase, JP Nagar. Deepa (34) was riding pillion with her husband Rohit (names changed), when the accused Kiran S (31), a salesman, came on his two-wheeler and stopped next to them.

Kiran allegedly started staring at Deepa, which she initially ignored. But when he continued to do so, she told him to look elsewhere. An infuriated Kiran started verbally abusing her. When she asked him to watch his words, Kiran allegedly got off his two-wheeler and pushed Deepa off her bike. Rohit then rushed to his wife’s rescue.

Deepa told the police that Kiran started hitting her husband with his helmet and also touched her inappropriately. When she pushed him away, he allegedly slapped her, scratched her face and kicked Rohit in his abdomen.

The commotion attracted a crowd, and Kiran reportedly said something to them in Kannada, prompting them to start abusing the couple over their “outsider” status.Rohit is from Maharashtra, while Deepa, although born in Mangaluru, was brought up in another state. Neither of them understands Kannada.

Kiran, a resident of seventh phase, JP Nagar, even called his friends, who threatened the couple further, before the two were rescued by the driver and conductor of a passing BMTC bus. They then complained to Jayanagar police.

Kiran too followed them to file a counter-complaint. “But we verified the facts and found that Kiran was at fault. We have arrested him for outraging the modesty of woman, assault and sent him to jail,” an investigating officer said.

