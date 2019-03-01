Museums on Constitution, Ramayana in Bengaluru soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Social Welfare is planning to establish two interactive museums in Bengaluru to support dialogues on human rights, freedom and Indian philosophy.

The two museums — Constitution Museum and the Maharishi Valmiki and Ramayana Museum — will be set up in Nagadasanahalli, near Yelahanka, at a cost of `120 crore and `60 crore, respectively, a release said.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameswara on Thursday. Alongside the Maharshi Valmiki and Ramayana Museum, a Tribal Museum will also come up at Nagadasanahalli to highlight the culture and traditions of various tribes of Karnataka. The project intends to preserve and protect tribal communities for the generations to come, the minister said.The project is being spearheaded by the Minister for Social Welfare, Priyank Kharge.