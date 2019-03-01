Over 5,000 seats available in private schools under Right To Education

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Under the Right To Education (RTE) Act, over 5,000 seats will be available in the academic year 2019-20 after the recent amendments brought in by the government to RTE rules in Karnataka.

The amendments restrict admissions to private unaided schools under RTE quota unless there are no government or aided schools in the area. However, to identify neighbourhoods without government or aided schools, the Department of Public Instructions conducted mapping of schools, through which it identified 500 such neighbourhoods.

P C Jaffer, commissioner for public instructions, said, “Through mapping, we identified around 500 neighbourhoods without government and aided schools, consisting around 5,000 seats.”

According to department officials, these 500 neighbourhoods include municipal corporations and wards in Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. “Along with the notification, a list of the 500 neighbourhoods without government and aided schools will be released so parents can apply as per their convenience,” said an official.

The notification for admissions under the RTE Act was ready on Wednesday. Department officials said they need a few more days to prepare a timetable, and will then issue a notification.

WHAT ARE THE AMENDMENTS?

The recent amendments to RTE rules restricts admission of 25 per cent seats under RTE quota only at government and aided schools. In case there are no government or aided schools in the area, parents will be allowed to apply to private unaided schools.

HC issues NOTICE to edu dept

The High Court on Thursday issued a notice to state government (The Primary and Secondary Education Department), the respondent in the case filed by RTE Students and Parents Association, which had filed a petition questioning the amendments brought by the government to RTE rules. Suman Hegde, counsel of the petitioners, said, “The Court has given four weeks’ time for the respondents to file objections.”