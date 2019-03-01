Home Cities Bengaluru

PU student ends life, parents blame lecturer

A student of a private college allegedly committed suicide in her house on Tuesday over alleged harassment by her lecturer, who made repeated phone calls and sent messages to her.

Published: 01st March 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A student of a private college allegedly committed suicide in her house on Tuesday over alleged harassment by her lecturer, who made repeated phone calls and sent messages to her.The girl’s parents say they were not aware of the harassment, and discovered it only after they checked her mobile phone following her death. However, cops say she had called the accused lecturer more than he did. The lecturer is absconding, an investigating officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya N (18), a student of a PU College on Hesaraghatta Road. According to the complaint filed by her father, Narasima Murthy N, a man called Udaya had harassed her, making her kill herself.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya was in her house while her parents and elder sister went to work. Around 1.30 pm, some neighbours went to her house and when nobody answered the door, they peeped through the window, and saw her hanging. The neighbours alerted her parents, who rushed back and alerted the police. The police did not find any death note in the house.

Murthy told the police that after her death, they found that she and a person named Udaya had exchanged several calls and messages. They then filed a case of abetment of suicide against Udaya.

Murthy said, “On Thursday, we learnt from Aishwarya’s friends that Udaya is a lecturer in her college. They told us that he was harassing her for six months, asking her to be in a relationship with him. Two months ago, Aishwarya had apparently told him that she will think about the proposal after her studies.”
He added,“Udaya warned her that he will not allow her to attend the exams if she did not accept his proposal. My daughter may have got scared.”

An investigating officer said, “We found that Aishwarya had made more calls to Udaya. If he called her 10 times, she has called him 100 times. Once we nab him, we will know the reason for her death.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp