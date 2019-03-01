PU student ends life, parents blame lecturer

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A student of a private college allegedly committed suicide in her house on Tuesday over alleged harassment by her lecturer, who made repeated phone calls and sent messages to her.The girl’s parents say they were not aware of the harassment, and discovered it only after they checked her mobile phone following her death. However, cops say she had called the accused lecturer more than he did. The lecturer is absconding, an investigating officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya N (18), a student of a PU College on Hesaraghatta Road. According to the complaint filed by her father, Narasima Murthy N, a man called Udaya had harassed her, making her kill herself.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya was in her house while her parents and elder sister went to work. Around 1.30 pm, some neighbours went to her house and when nobody answered the door, they peeped through the window, and saw her hanging. The neighbours alerted her parents, who rushed back and alerted the police. The police did not find any death note in the house.

Murthy told the police that after her death, they found that she and a person named Udaya had exchanged several calls and messages. They then filed a case of abetment of suicide against Udaya.

Murthy said, “On Thursday, we learnt from Aishwarya’s friends that Udaya is a lecturer in her college. They told us that he was harassing her for six months, asking her to be in a relationship with him. Two months ago, Aishwarya had apparently told him that she will think about the proposal after her studies.”

He added,“Udaya warned her that he will not allow her to attend the exams if she did not accept his proposal. My daughter may have got scared.”

An investigating officer said, “We found that Aishwarya had made more calls to Udaya. If he called her 10 times, she has called him 100 times. Once we nab him, we will know the reason for her death.”