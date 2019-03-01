Home Cities Bengaluru

Rowdy involved in over 15 cases shot at, nabbed

Dinesh was involved in the murder of rowdies Palani and Mani, who had control over rowdy activities in Banasawadi, Kothanur and Hennur areas.

Published: 01st March 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rowdy involved in more than 15 cases was shot at and arrested by the Banasawadi police on Wednesday night after he attacked a head constable with a knife. The incident took place near Hennur railway station.

Dinesh alias Gujari (36), who was involved in four murders, six attempts to murder and other cases, is the rowdy who sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Head Constable Dharma sustained injuries as Dinesh stabbed him. Police said they were on the lookout for Dinesh, a resident of Bilishivale in Kothanur, following a robbery case on February 11. Based on a tip-off, a team led by ACP Mahadevappa rushed there to arrest him. When the policemen surrounded him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Dharma.

Dinesh was involved in the murder of rowdies Palani and Mani, who had control over rowdy activities in Banasawadi, Kothanur and Hennur areas. It is also said that Dinesh was allegedly involved in the attempt to kidnap BJP media coordinator Vinay in May 2017.

