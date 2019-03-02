Home Cities Bengaluru

Cabbie assaults traffic cop after flouting rules

A traffic police constable was assaulted and threatened by a man claiming to be close to many pro-Kannada organisations because the cop questioned him about a one-way violation he committed.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A traffic police constable was assaulted and threatened by a man claiming to be close to many pro-Kannada organisations because the cop questioned him about a one-way violation he committed. The cop stopped him near Kundalahalli Gate and asked him to go back. The accused blocked the road, and assaulted and threatened the cop.

Mohan Rathod, 30, head constable with Old Airport Road traffic police station, has filed a complaint with Marathahalli police against the man, who introduced himself as Hanumanthappa. The incident happened on Wednesday at 8.45 am.

Rathod was deployed at the junction when he noticed a car coming from BEML towards Kundalahalli on a one-way. He stopped the driver and asked him to go back. The man stopped in the middle of the road and started arguing with Rathod.

Rathod told the police that the driver was errant, and challenged him to note down the registration number. When Rathod asked him to move his vehicle, the driver introduced himself as Hanumanthappa, and claimed to be close to the heads of many pro-Kannada organisations.

Hanumanthappa abused Rathod, held him by his shirt and assaulted him. He even threw Rathod’s walkie-talkie and name plate. Rathod called his colleagues and detained the driver. An investigating officer said they have arrested Hanumanthappa, who is a cab driver. “He is not close to anyone, he just dropped their names to instill fear,” they said. 

