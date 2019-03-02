‘Curry’ing on the Anglo-Indian legacy

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Anglo-Indian community is struggling to retain their heritage, Bridget White Kumar is one of the few who is trying to keep alive the cuisine from its dying clutches. Having written and brought out eight cookbooks over time, Kumar is doing her best to bottle up recipes that are soon fading into oblivion. With the same idea in mind, she recently put together a week-long Anglo-Indian food festival at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, for which she teamed up with Head Chef Manish Uniyal to provide an insight into delicious food items of the colonial era.

We sat back for a meal that took us back in time – to the era when Indian food was influenced by the British, Scottish, French, Dutch and Portuguese. As we settled down beside the picturesque view of the pool and the palm trees, we were introduced to some Anglo-Indian pickles that are exclusive to their cuisine – brinjal, prawn and seafish. Each of them had distinct individual flavours and were surprisingly, not too spicy. “Our ingredients are quite refined. We like them to be smooth. We fry our masalas, so that gives off the colour. But most of our ingredients are used very judiciously, we don’t use everything that’s there in the kitchen,” says Kumar, who gave us a heads-up before we started our set menu for the day.

We were served pepper chicken bites, which we had with Mother-in-Law’s tongue or Hellfire chutney. As the name suggests, it is not at all spicy, but has a sweetish-sour taste. The name is only because of its red colour, mentions Kumar. Normally, the chutney goes well with coconut rice and dal, but tasted equally amazing with the small bits of pepper chicken.

Next, we had Vegetable Pantra, which was coated with bread crumbs and fried to perfection. The slight crunchiness and mixed vegetables inside created magic along with the brinjal pickle. This was followed by the Potato Mutton Chops was a starter that we truly relished. Nicely minced mutton along with mashed potato make up for a heavenly combination.

Mulgatuuany soup acted as a smooth transition between the starters and the main course. It was yellowish in colour and slightly thick, with a lot of ingredients pureed well so that each flavour is tantalizing to the taste buds.

On to the mains, we started off with Anglo-Indian coconut saffron rice, along with side dishes like Railway Mutton Curry, Bad Word Beef Curry, D’oll Curry and Lady’s Finger Pepper fry. We were curious about the unusual names, to which Kumar responds, “In the colonial days, foreigners used to spend most of their time travelling in trains. So most of the cooking was done on trains itself. Hence the name Railway Mutton Curry. The Bad Word Beef Curry has a dirty connotation, as were told by our grandmothers not to say the word ball aloud! D’oll curry, because of the Anglo-Indian accent. They couldn’t pronounce dal.”

To end the lovely meal, Steam Ginger pudding and Fruit Trifle were brought to the table, so we devoured our share of the desserts and left with a smile.