Don’t stress this exam season: Doctors advise students  

On Friday, thousands of students across the city appeared for their II PU exams. Over the next few weeks, exam fever will take over the minds of every student and many parents as well.

By Kinjal Manoj Patel
BENGALURU: On Friday, thousands of students across the city appeared for their II PU exams. Over the next few weeks, exam fever will take over the minds of every student and many parents as well. According to doctors, this is most likely to lead to increased stress levels causing a host of health-related problems. Concerns like stress, anxiety, irregular sleep, lack of timely food, dehydration, etc can lead to many gastric and other bowel related syndromes and in some cases, more serious medical issues as well. 

For many students, the packed schedule they follow during exam time also leads to loss of appetite, fever and improper sleep. Not addressing these symptoms could also cause weakness. 
According to Dr Parameshwara CM, Founder Smiles IICP Super Speciality Hospital, students should pay attention to physical activity. “Fit in exercise most days of the week. If you do not already exercise, talk to your doctor about whether you are healthy enough to start,” he suggested. 

Parents, during exams, need to take extra care of their children by including fibre related food, dairy products, and a more protein-containing diet. According to Dr Jyothi Raghuram, senior consultant pediatrician at Columbia Asia Hospital, “Exam Stress, academic or peer pressure and self-fear can lead to a change in a child’s bowel habits and can cause additional symptoms like nausea, abdominal distress, and headache. With proper sleep and inclusion of more vegetables, fruits, dry fruits in their daily diet and avoiding excessive intake of tea/coffee, children can actually cope up with gastric illnesses.”

Anxiety disorders, another common occurrence, can also affect the gastrointestinal system. In extreme cases, stress can lead to blackouts, heart palpitations, negative thoughts or panic attacks. Students should destress themselves with the help of meditation. 

“Students can always talk to their peers or any trustworthy person,” said Dr Bhagat Rao, general practitioner, Atrium hospital. If a student experiences constant fear, seeking proper psychological counselling and medication is strictly advised.

