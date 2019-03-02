Hall of  peers, cheers and fears

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The exam centre is nothing short of a theatre staging a drama. From the friend who helped you cram the whole syllabus in under 30 minutes to the teacher who peeped into all the answer sheets, Rochana Mohan lists and Soumyadip Sinha illustrates the kinds of students and teachers you can find during an examination

1, Cheating, cheating

This pair of delinquents has decided to break all the rules like the lawless youth that they are. I’m still amazed at the kind of shenanigans they manage to pull off — I’ve seen a girl write her answers and fling the paper like a discus across two rows to her friend. One boy held up his answer sheet like his morning newspaper for his friend sitting behind him to read over his shoulder. Another set of friends whispered the answers to each other in fast and fluent Bengali, which was easy to cover up as a cough when the teacher looked their way. Despite my obvious admiration for these people, I am liable to inform you that cheating is bad, you know. A girl was suspended because she was caught, you know. You need to remember the exact formula to balance a chemical equation, because it is so important and used daily in the real world, you know.

Lucky charms

Some exams are so hard that it’s no longer in your hands, but the hands of God. Reverting to spiritualism after years of atheism after the Hindi exam is a practice I am particularly familiar with. My dabble in God stops after the paper is slapped upon my desk like a slap on my face (what I got when I showed the paper to my parents). I knew a girl, however, who had superstitions that baffled the average rational mind. She had a lucky pen, a lucky pencil-box, and – I’m not joking – a lucky shirt. We had uniforms in school, so tell me how this blue-and-white shirt is different from all the other blue-and-white shirts in your closet?

Stationery

I used to bring one pen to my exam. Sometimes, not even that. If I was feeling festive, I’d bring a pencil and a pen, just to show off that I studied. But, everyone has that classmate who brings the entirety of Starmark’s stationery section to the exam hall, and spends 20 of the 15 minutes we have to read the paper arranging her pens, pencils, erasers and markers — yes, markers — on the desk. Not only do I not want to know what kind of multimedia Picasso painting this girl intends on vomiting on the paper, nor do I want to keep hearing the sound of her protractor hitting the floor. The typical saying is pin-drop silence, not pen-drop silence.

Nothing to loo-se

Nobody knows the pain of living with a small bladder better than I do. Water bottles are essentially ten bathroom breaks waiting to happen. So when I see some of my bladder-strong classmates hurry to the bathroom once every ten minutes in an exam, I’m a little suspicious. I trust that you aren’t cheating, but what is it about Geography that’s giving you diarrhoea? Are the rolling hills reflecting your rolling bowels? Are the raging rivers reminding you of steady streams? Or else maybe it’s just that the topographical map of the Vindhyas remind you of the commode. Either way, you need to see a doctor.

Grunting and groaning

Students do weird things to cope with exams, if you haven’t already guessed. I suppose when you follow an oppressive system devised for Indians to be subservient clerks to the white man during a time where human rights was the punchline to a joke, you get a little loopy. Exam halls are essentially a psychiatric ward waiting to happen. But the most irritating thing I’ve ever experienced — after that one rash I had, of course — was when one of my classmates used to mumble as he wrote his answers. It was like a constant buzzing in my ear, and it drove me up the wall. It wasn’t even like I could hear what he was writing and Ctrl C and Ctrl V onto my paper, either, because he clearly never took theatre or public speaking class in his life.

100 per cent fail

An exam is a relative experience, much like dating — some have a wonderful time, some decide that celibacy is a more fulfilling choice. Much like a support group for adults who have an unhealthy obsession with stuffed animals, it can be comforting to know that you are not alone. So when your friend says, “Macha, I’m flunking that exam. If you don’t see me again, it’s because I’m dead”, it’s reassuring to know that at least you’ll have a buddy in the afterlife. So imagine the betrayal when your friend scores a solid 99 per cent, while you sadly look upon your mild 54 per cent. And this is a repeated pattern, too — after every exam, this friend will say that they are going to fail, only to come out with flying colours. The trust has been broken, never to be replaced again.

Faint of heart

If students were Pokemon, then exams would be the super-effective move against them. That’s the only reasoning I can give you so as to why so many students collapse, faint, or black out during exams. One of the jocks in our class — a tall, muscly bundle of testosterone — got up during the English exam and promptly fell on the floor. Maybe As You Like It wasn’t to his liking, but a rural romance with mild queer undertones usually don’t sit well with many, unfortunately. And in typical toxic masculinity, our teachers told him to man up and not cause a scene. Of course, it’s not the unwieldy and unbearable exam load, coupled with long academic hours that consists of school and tuition time, as well as parental stress and personal goals that’s causing a boy to collapse in the middle of an exam — it’s those damn cellphones.

Out of syllabus

The term ‘portions’ is important for a student because it tells them what part of the book to avoid like the plague. In class seven, we had a Biology test where we had to study about plant cell structure. I don’t know why we were taught the cell structure of plants, when I, as a functioning adult who earns money, do not know how to file my taxes, nor do I know how to enter a bank without having an anxiety attack. All this aside, armed with unnecessary and useless information, I entered school, only to be bombarded by my friend. “Did you study the animal cell? What’s the cell division method for animal cells?” she asked. Now, it must be noted that no one except this girl studied animal cell structure, yet she went around asking if we studied it like it was a normal thing. This kind of sudden heart attacks is why I avoid eating Bengali food and spending time with people like her.

Peer learning

Sometimes, teachers don’t do too good of a job teaching a concept — that’s why they teach you better at the tuition class they hold that costs your parents `5,000 a month. But even when that fails, the best person to turn to is a friend. Every class has a designated teacher-friend — she’s the one loser — We love you — who sat and actually paid attention to our Physics teacher explaining how AC/DC motors worked. Sometimes, you just need someone your age with a very perfunctory knowledge in something to hurriedly explain complex and path-breaking developments in the field of Physics in the five minutes before the exam. This person is a modern-day saint, and we all owe our feeble 32/50 in our Physics exam to this true and pure blessing on Earth.

Love in the time of algebra

In class 11, we had an attractive Economics teacher join our class. She had soft, bouncy hair, eyes shaped like almonds, a chiselled nose that looked like it was made by a Greek sculptor, and a voice sweeter than honey. This is what everyone else thought, of course, not me. I thought she was overhyped. A classmate of mine, who totally is real and exists, was infatuated by this swan-necked vision of genetic magnificence. Whenever she invigilated an exam, this friend whose existence is true would ask for more paper, only to smell her strawberry perfume and be captivated as her sinewy hand would drop a paper on his (my) desk. I don’t know what this real boy did with all that extra paper — I’m sure he didn’t use it to make paper mache figurines of a student and a teacher because that sounds a bit creepy, in retrospect.

Last-minute

Although Economics is a field born out of man’s greatest and most controversial invention, money, and has great scope for debate, discussion and debauchery, after a point, talking about money gets boring. Just ask Vijay Mallya although I doubt he’d be ready to answer any questions that have the words debauchery and money in the same breath anytime soon. But to that one dude who exceeded the time limit during the Eco exam — bro, what? I understand that the paper is quite ‘demand’ing, but that doesn’t mean your ‘supply’ goes beyond the ‘equilibrium’. *bows to imaginary applause* Thank you ladies, gentlemen and everyone in-between. That’s all the Economics I studied, and so that’s all the jokes you get.

Post-mortem

The post-exam vibe is a very delicate time. As a community, we have faced a horrible tragedy that was the Mathematics exam, and we need to come together as one and heal each other. Like the ruling class’ response to human rights violations, the best way to deal with this disaster is by not talking about it or acknowledging its cause. However, we all have that one friend who whips out the question paper and the textbook to cross-verify her answers and see how many she got right. To that friend, I say: you don’t start off firecrackers next to a shell-shocked soldier, do you? You don’t offer a recovering alcoholic a margarita, nor do you ask a germaphobe to ride an MTC bus. Pundits will tell you that what the universe has in store for you is a surprise that must be welcomed and accepted as they are — therefore, why would you try to predict the obviously impending end of the human race (Mathematics) as we know it?

Early bird

I knew a girl who used to finish every single paper in one hour. She even finished her History board exam, the most notoriously long exam known to mankind, in merely 90 minutes. I don’t know what kind of Guinness Record she planned on breaking, nor do I know if she meant to single-handedly reduce the average paper waste from our school. Forget Sachin Tendulkar, she should be the brand ambassador for Reynold’s superfast pens. In our school, we had a rule that if you were done early, you had to leave the exam hall. So imagine the kind of rap that was the background music when she walked out of the hall during the History exam. Gully Boy and Cardi B are shook.

Heads over shoulders

If there is a rule that no one can peep when you fill a ballot paper or a commode, then there should be a rule against teachers looking at your answer paper as you write. It’s like a play-by-play, real-time response on what your marks are going to be. I think most teachers read what I wrote just to see what kind of stories I was going to give this time, or to see if someone’s handwriting could get any worse. It’s even worse when the teacher who peeps into the paper is the subject teacher of the exam — I understand you’re trying to get a jump-start on correcting papers, madam, but leave me alone.

Aiding and abetting

It’s always nice to have a helping hand in times of need, and so it’s always nice when a teacher decided that she’s going to be temporarily blind during the Hindi exam while you all hurriedly copy from the one north Indian boy in your class. She’s also the teacher who lets you ‘keep’ your textbooks in the back of the classroom and lets you go to ‘sharpen your pencils’ near the dustbin at the back as much as you need, which was quite a bit for a class using nothing but pens. This teacher is, in the words of Sir Paul McCartney, the Mother Mary who comes to us in times of trouble.

Miss Bother-Me-Not

Being a teacher is hard. Taking care of 25 (in an ideal world) pipsqueaks who harass you daily and are ungrateful for the knowledge you gave them isn’t fun or easy. So when a teacher decided that today is the day they are going to channel Cameron Diaz from Bad Teacher and take a nap while we write our exam, who are we to argue with her? We once had a teacher who full-on snored during our exam, and because she’s terrifying awake, we didn’t say a word or do anything improper or ever address it ever again. Love you ma’am, I’m still scared of you!

Mr Final Countdown

Like the launch of an ISRO satellite, this teacher counts down the hours, minutes and seconds to the end of the exam as you're writing it. Now, you're also looking forward to the end of the examinations, but this moment-by-moment timer to your impending doom is not appreciated. Like a badly timed intervention, this teacher interrupts your good time with reality. This is the kind of alarm-clock-teacher who takes away the papers 30 seconds before the end of the exam.