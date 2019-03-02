‘If not chef, I would’ve entertained the audience as a musician’

What’s your most favourite ingredient to work with?

Mustard in all its forms (leaves/seeds/oil/paste).With its full-bodied flavour and health benefits, mustard seeds can be a part of a recipe as it is or as the yellow condiment known as prepared mustard. The seeds can also be pressed to make mustard oil and the edible leaves can be eaten as mustard blues.



If not chef, what would have been your alternate career option?

If it wasn’t for the gastronomic wonder world, I would have found myself to be entertaining audiences as a musician.



Do you also cook at home? If no, why?

Yes, I often cook for my family. They have their personal favourites from my kitchen that I whip up every now and then.



Do you give cooking tips to your mother and/or wife? How do they react?

I dare not as they are accomplished cooks themselves, but I do share a few of my secrets at times. They happily accept my tips.



What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?

I find my solace in music. I thoroughly enjoy playing in particular the Kalimba and Cajon box, while singing, of course. I have the wanderlust bug in me. I enjoy exploring new places and different cultures.



Do you watch cooking shows/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourites?

Yes, I do watch MasterChef Australia. I am a great fan of Chef Gary Mehigan.



What’s your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?

They love my rendition of black pepper grilled chicken.



If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?

I would definitely want to spend my last day at home, surrounded by my loved ones. The only meal I will crave at that moment is my comfort food of a simple dal, rice and any seasonal vegetable.



What’s been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?

It was during my management training period. I was doing a third continuous shift (evening/night and then morning). I was totally exhausted physically as well as mentally. I was going through one of my worst days as I was being pushed around in all the departments when suddenly, the Indian chef asked me to get a Grater. I said yes and went to the dishwasher; it was under the process of washing so I decided to utilise that time to freshen up in the locker room. There, I settled on the couch for a moment’s rest and the fatigue got to me. That was it. I was fast asleep within seconds and by the time I went back to the kitchen, the lunch session was halfway through. Everyone in the kitchen was giggling and telling me, ‘ghar jao, beta’ (Go home, buddy).



Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for? Why them? What would you cook for them?

Mary Kom, who won accolades for the country as a sixth-time world champion in boxing. For her, I would cook Ilish/Hilsa fish in Banana Leaf with a hint of flavours from southern India.

— Manish Kusumwal, Corporate Chef, Keys Hotels