Indian restaurant in Doha gives the royal feel and feast for desi guests

The finest address in Qatar, The St. Regis Doha, has opened a spectacular Indian restaurant, Riyasat, on February 11, 2019.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chef Jolly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The finest address in Qatar, The St. Regis Doha, has opened a spectacular Indian restaurant, Riyasat, on February 11, 2019. The restaurant’s ambience and food, designed to perfection, provide customers with fine dining blended with an air of classic traditions creating a global, youthful and edgy space — one that invites guests to dine as a true Indian royal.                                   

The St. Regis

Doha collaborated with Chef Jolly to select the menu with six masterful techniques, which is sure to satiate your palate. The venue set to commemorate the Qatar-India year of culture brings the most savoury dishes, from char-grilled, tandoor, pot-roasted, griddle-fried to braised and steamed, each technique is performed with relishing flavours. The huge selection of delectable dishes offered include Lobster Angara, Jheenga Balai, Tali Machchi, Mardana Murgh, and the famous Indian Biryani.                    

With its relaxed atmosphere and remarkable location at the pool side of The St. Regis Doha, Riyasat is the perfect place to take out friends and family for a lively night with savory dishes. Raghu Menon, General Manager of The St. Regis Doha, said, “We are excited to introduce Riyasat to the local market. We are proud to continue raising the bar on the local food and beverage scene not only in Qatar but across the region.” 

