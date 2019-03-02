Let there be light in Bengaluru’s dimly-lit areas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) called for tenders last year, work orders for replacing 4.7 lakh street lights will be issued next week. The project includes replacing sodium vapour street lights with light emitting diode (LED) bulbs. Civic experts, however, point out that execution must focus first on areas which are dimly lit or not lit at all.

“The government has approved the project recently and we will issue work order to the finalised bidder in one week. Thirty months is the timeline given to the executing agency. It will be done in a phased manner. In the first ten months, 1,00,000 lights will be replaced with LED. For every five months thereafter, 1,00,000 lights each will be replaced. We expect to save around `17 crore per month once all the lights are installed,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP.

In 2015, NGO Janaagraha released a report on ‘Street Quality Score’ that included the condition of street lighting in the city. “As no major lighting projects have been taken up since then, the Palike can still refer to our report and focus on areas that are in more need of lights. For instance, MG Road is well-lit, so switching the lights to LED immediately is of no use,” said Sapna Karim, head, civic participation, Janaagraha. She added that last-mile connectivity is not up to the mark in the city and safety becomes a concern when a person walks from the bus stop to their neighbourhood, without light. “BBMP must rely on data to execute this project. Moreover, posting the progress in the public domain along with contractor details will ensure transparency,” she said.

Civic expert V Ravichander said, “BBMP must also focus on more crime prone areas such as those areas where chain and phone snatching incidents are high. The corporation can also geo-tag street lights, codify them and put up the data on their website. This way, residents can mark those lights that are not functional and alert them immediately.” He added that citizens could also complain if the lights are unecessarily switched on in the mornings.

According to the BBMP, the sequence in which the upgradation of street lights would take place was left to the discretion of the BBMP Commissioner. “He will take a call on which areas to begin the LED project with. With usage of LED bulbs, we will be spending only `3 crore. After 10 years, the complete maintenance and operation of these streetlights will be with BBMP,” Meena added.