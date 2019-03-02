Man stabbed for staring at gang while dancing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group allegedly attacked and stabbed a 28-year-old man in Srirampura on Thursday night, over an argument that took place a week ago, during the Annamma festival. The victim was allegedly staring at the gang while dancing.

The injured Chandrashekar, who works in a private photo studio, is recovering in a hospital. The police have arrested four of the accused. The arrested are identified as Sathish, (28), Vijay, (27), Sudeep,(23), and Kumar, (21), residents of Lakshminarayanapura.They work as daily wage workers in the locality.

A senior police officer said Chandrashekar was returning home around 11.30 pm, when the gang, which was following him, attacked him with lethal weapons, and hit his head and wrist before escaping. The locals alerted Srirampura police and rushed the victim to a private hospital.

Investigations revealed that Chandrashekar reportedly stared at the gang members, while dancing next to them at Annamma Devi festival, a week ago. Following that, he had a verbal argument with them before the priest intervened and forced Chandrashekar to leave the spot.Since then, the prime accused, Sathish, was waiting to take revenge on Chandrashekar.