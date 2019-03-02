Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro technical snag: Passengers de-boarded

Passengers were dismayed after they were made to de-board from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Metro Green line on Friday, due to a technical snag in the train.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers were dismayed after they were made to de-board from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Metro Green line on Friday, due to a technical snag in the train.A release from BMRCL read, “On Friday, at 2.25 pm, due to a technical snag in the train at Chickpet Metro Station, trains running between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli Metro Stations had to be regulated for 20 to 30 minutes. This resulted in de-boarding of passengers from three Metro trains at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Mantri Square Sampige Road and Chickpet. Three round-trips between Nagasandra and Yelachanahalli stations were cancelled.”Normal train services were resumed on the Green line from 3.25 pm as per schedule, the release added.

6-car trains soon

Bengaluru: In order to accommodate more passengers and reduce congestion during peak hours, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is increasing the number of six-car trains. A release said that BMRCL was converting the existing three-car train sets to six-car train sets. “At present, five such trains have been converted in East West corridor (Byappanahalli-  Nayandahalli) and one in the North South corridor (Nagasandra -Yelechenahalli). On Friday, BMRCL introduced another six-car train and two more such trains will be added this month.  “From April onwards, three to four six-car trains will be introduced on both the lines every month,” the release added.

