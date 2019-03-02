Home Cities Bengaluru

Muggers attack youth, captured by alert cops

Head constable Nagaraja and police constable Jagadish, who were on patrol duty, heard Ranjith’s cries and rushed to the spot.

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19 year-old youth was attacked brutally with a lethal weapon by two miscreants near Kalasipalya on Wednesday morning. The duo forcibly took him to an isolated lane and robbed him of his phone and cash. However, the muggers soon ran out of luck when the victim’s scream brought a cop to the scene of the crime, and caught them red-handed.

The youth has been identified as Ranjith (19), a resident of Malleswaram. Ranjith had gone to City Market around 4 am, and was walking towards Pradeep Circle in Kalasipalya to take a bus back home to Kanakpura. When he was close to the circle, two youths intercepted him and forced him into an isolated lane.  According to Ranjith, the duo threatened him at knife-point and demanded he give them his valuables. When Ranjith told them he didn’t have anything with him, the duo tried to take his mobile phone. Ranjith tried to retort, but one of the muggers held Ranjith from behind while other attacked on his face and hands with a knife.  They took his mobile and `5,000 cash from his wallet, but when the duo tried to attack him again, Ranjith let out a scream.

Head constable Nagaraja and police constable Jagadish, who were on patrol duty, heard Ranjith’s cries and rushed to the spot. The duo tried to escape, but the constables chased them and caught one.“Our men caught Stephen (18), a resident of Anjanappa Garden in Mysore Road. We collected details about his associate and caught him the next day. He is a juvenile so we have sent him to a juvenile home,” the officer said, adding that they had recovered Ranjith’s phone and cash from the juvenile.

