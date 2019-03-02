Namma ooru to ring with cycle bells soon

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, the official date to kick-off the most anticipated non-motorised transit (NMT) Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system is out. The government will be launching the PBS Project Namma Trin-Trin on March 4 at Vidhana Soudha.

With this, there is fresh hope for last-mile connectivity among cycling enthusiasts. However, Bengalureans may have to wait for some time to get the required infrastructure ready for safety and services.The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon start constructing bicycle tracks in 125 km of the city to provide dedicated and safe spaces for cyclists along identified areas under the PBS project.Of the 125 km, BBMP will construct about 72 km of fresh bicycle tracks on footpaths along the Central Business District (CBD) area on high traffic density roads.

Apart from this 72 km, the BBMP will also develop 50 km of roads in the city by installing signals, signs on cycling and road humps to spread awareness about using this mode of transport. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), the nodal agency for PBS, has identified these stretches as ‘safe zones’.

TenderSure footpaths will fall under the the 72 km tracks being constructed on footpaths, as about 11 km of TenderSure roads in the city already have tracks.

The BBMP has identified a 28 sq km area in the city that will be made into two zones. In the first zone, of 18.25 sq km, 181 docking stations will be constructed. The areas include MG Road, Vidhana Soudha, Indiranagar, Banaswadi, HRBR Layout, HBR Layout, and Kacharakanahalli, with 3,148 bicycles. The second zone, covering 10 sq km, will have 164 docking stations. The areas include Koramangala and HSR Layout, with 2,852 bicycles.

A BBMP official said the Karnataka Non-motorized Transit Society (KNMTS) has already approved the docking stations, and the civic agency will construct these along the identified stretches in the next six months.

The BBMP will construct 200 stations in these areas in the first phase, and another 200 stations in the second phase.

Speaking to TNIE, Manoj Kumar Meena, special commissioner (Projects), BBMP, said, “The BBMP will soon start construction of bicycle tracks along a 72 km stretch, at the cost of `200 crore. The PBS project has already been approved.”