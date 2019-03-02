New Thalassery biryani in town

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kerala brand Ajwa, known for its Thalassery biryani, has expanded its business to Bengaluru. One of the four managing partners, Muhamed Naushad, says they started the catering in the IT hub two months ago to cater to people here because Bengalureans are open to experimenting.

The restaurant on Sarjapur Road now mainly runs on online orders. “Since the restaurant is located in a developing area, the response hasn’t been as good as expected, but we will be doing better in the coming days. We will be opening an outlet or two in Frazer Town in a month’s time,” he says.

The business was started in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala in 2008 by four childhood friends – Muhamed Naushad, Mujeeb Shamsudeen, C N Mammooty Keyi, A C Abdul Rasak. They have a managing partner from Bengaluru, Harshad Keyi. “We started off with catering at some family functions. Back then, the system of catering wasn’t so popular. We would only cook and serve at functions, such as weddings. We then decided to give it a try and organised a two-day biryani festival. It was a huge hit. The stock that we got for the entire fest got over in a day. We had to arrange for more stock,” recalls Naushad. They now have three outlets in Kerala – two in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kannur. They are also planning to expand their business to Chennai soon.

The partners claim to be using only natural ingredients in their preparations. One of their friends, Abdul Rasak heads the culinary team. They serve five types of biryani - chicken, mutton, prawns, fish and vegetarian. “Chicken fry is also our speciality. The colour of the dish is due to use of Kashmiri chillis. We cook rice, masala and meat separately. Once cooked, we create layers of each and steam them in tight containers for an hour or two so that the flavours spread to other ingredients.

We then serve the biryani from the side of the dish,” says Naushad adding that they source all ingredients from Kannur except the small grain rice, which is sourced from West Bengal. “The rice is brought to Kerala and then we transport them here,” he says. There’s also ajwa special biryani. “The nati chicken takes more than an hour to cook. The regular ones take about 30 to 45 minutes only,” he says.

The biryani is prepared in pure ghee. Served hot, you can taste distinct flavours of the ingredients as you take a spoonful of it. Try it with some raita or their special beetroot chutney.