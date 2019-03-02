Palike yet to finalise Shivajinagar-Russell Market arcade

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has officially kickstarted its Smart City projects, some ambitious plans like the construction of an arcade in the commercial hubs of the city may be delayed, as the civic body is still finalising the work.

The BBMP, under the Smart City project, had planned to merge Shivajinagar Bus Station, Russell Market and the upcoming Shivajinagar Metro Station to create a vibrant destination.

The BBMP had designed an arcade to facilitate more commuters to utilise the skywalk, which also allows pedestrians to shop. A BBMP official said, “We wanted to construct the skywalk between Shivajinagar Metro Station, the bus station and Russell Market. With this, commuters can also directly use the skywalk and avoid traffic,” he said.

However, the latest update from BBMP officials is that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has not been finalised, as the BBMP is still going through the Metro reach project in Shivajinagar, and alignment is required in the matter.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manoj Kumar Meena, special commissioner (projects), BBMP, said, “This is one of the most ambitious projects by the BBMP under the Smart City initiative. But we are still working on it, as the DPR could not be finalised as we have not gone through the Metro reach in this area. Also, as elections are nearing, it may take at least eight to nine months to float tenders for the project. However, we will be soon be taking up the Smart Roads project on 20 roads in the Central Business District.”