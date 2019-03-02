Players put best foot forward at first edition of K’taka Women’s League      

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some are students, some have jobs, while some are still finding a way to live their life. A few are from affluent families, whereas some come from humble backgrounds. Others even had to fight with their families to play a boys’ sport. But all those women from different walks of life had walked side by side for over a month in successfully conducting the inaugural edition of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) Women’s League – Super Division.

With the All India Football Federation (AIFF) making it mandatory for clubs to play in the state league to enter the Indian Women’s League (IWL), KSFA conducted the league and passed with flying colours. On Wednesday, the six-team league came to a conclusion with Bangalore United FC clinching the title.

“People may think getting women’s teams together to play a league is a huge task, but we actually had no trouble finding them. There were huge interests among the clubs to field a team in the women’s league. In the upcoming days, we will have a lower division similar to the men’s league,” said Shaona Sen, League Secretary.

The champions, who maintained an all-win record, also booked a place in the IWL’s next edition. The KSFA is also in talks with the AIFF for the entry of an additional team. BUFC head coach Chitra Gangadharan, the only woman in the state to have an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ‘A’ coaching licence, was delighted at the progress. The former India skipper had fought a lone battle in providing recognition to women’s football in the state. “With a recognised league, girls can share the same stadium every week. It gives them a regular platform and a chance to pursue the sport professionally.

We also had players from neighbouring states. So, that’s good for the competition within a team,” said Gangadharan.

However, as BUFC sort of disseminated other teams in their way to the title, scoring 3.8 goals every match on average while conceding just one, it questions the competition in the league and readiness of Gangadharan’s team. “We didn’t have great competition in the league. Now, the real challenge will begin, as IWL has mostly international players. We will begin preparations shortly,”

she said.