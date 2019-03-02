Police probe Kashmiri security guards with fake gun licences working at city bank 

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raising questions about the functioning of security agencies, a private firm has been found to have allegedly provided guards holding fake gun licences, purportedly issued in Jammu & Kashmir, to a bank in the city.

Police sources said the incident came to light a few days ago when Sisco security agency provided new gunmen to IDBI Bank’s currency chest located in Puttenahalli. The bank had given contract to the agency from February 1, and 8-10 gunmen from Kashmir and three from Bihar were deployed to guard the vehicle that carries cash from the chest to other branches.

The alleged crime was discovered when Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector T Krishnamurthy, a City Armed Reserve police personnel deputed at the currency chest, verified their gun licence. All the licences appeared to be fake and he reported the matter to the bank officials and the police.

Though they issued notice to the security agency, it is alleged that the police did not take the case forward. After TNIE brought the issue to the notice of DCP (South) K Annamalai, he directed them to register an FIR. “Prima facie, it appears to be a cognisable offence. I have directed the Puttenahalli inspector to investigate the case,” he said.

Krishnamurthy admitted that he had informed the police about the incident. However, he refused to divulge more details. IDBI Bank officials declined to comment.

As per records accessed by TNIE, Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Rajouri in J&K, got the gun licence from Rajouri Additional District Magistrate. While his date of birth is mentioned as January 1, 1983, the licence mentions that ‘licence shall be produced to inspection before licensing authority’ on May 8, 1998, suggesting that it was issued when he was a minor. Also, it mentions ‘jurisdiction entered up to All India’.

Mohammed Riaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed, residents of Poonch, have also got licences valid for ‘All India’ while that issued to Kafait Hussain mentions ‘Poonch’ under the column ‘Area within which licence is issued’.

A police officer said there is no provision for any government agency to issue a gun licence valid across the country to a private person.

Sources said the guards told CAR personnel that they paid `10,000 to `20,000 to agents in Kashmir, who gave them double-barrel guns and licences, and that they brought the guns from Kashmir by train.