Satellite Town Ring Road project to follow Guj model

Aimed at decongesting vehicular traffic in Bengaluru, this will be the first project in Karnataka to emulate the Gujarat model.

BENGALURU: To manage the huge land acquisition cost of over `5,000 crore to be incurred for the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project and Intermediate Town Ring Road Project (ITRR), the Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (BMRDA) will model it on the lines of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ring Road project in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Aimed at decongesting vehicular traffic in Bengaluru, this will be the first project in Karnataka to emulate the Gujarat model.A BMRDA official said, “The projects will decongest Bengaluru massively, as lorries heading from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu and Mysuru need not enter the city, and can take the outer road. NH4 and NH7, Hosur Road, Mysuru Road and Kanakapura Road will get enormous relief too.”

A team is visiting Gujarat shortly to understand its implementation in depth. The STRR project will encircle Bengaluru city for a length of 204km, and connect nine satellite towns enroute. Under the IRR project, each of these towns will have roads encircling them, and the total length covered will be 163km.
The Gujarat model has been billed the ‘Land Reconstitution Model’ or ‘Town Planning Scheme Model’. “In simple terms, the land acquisition cost for the government will be nil. In exchange for the land pooled in from owners, they will get developed land within or near the land they have handed over for the project,” he added.

Proposed first in September 2005 under the BMRDA structure plan, the projects were revised on May 8, 2017.On the need to opt for the Gujarat model, another official said, “The estimated project cost was fixed in 2015. The construction cost works out to Rs 2,000 crore along with the land acquisition cost of over `5,000 crore. The cost will only escalate in future, when implementation begins.”

When the new model is implemented, one need not hand over land for civic amenities or parks for the layout. The landowners will get nearly half of developed land within their own premises or close by as an exchange.

