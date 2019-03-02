Six men held for smuggling weed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandini Layout police on Thursday arrested a gang of six drug peddlers in two separate incidents, and recovered 11 kg of marijuana. They were supplying it to college students and youngsters in slums.

The arrested are Srinivas M (33), Barnad Raj (31), residents of Austin Town, Sangeeth Kumar (32), resident of Ullala, Sathish (26), resident of Srirampura, Byregowda (27), resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli and Narayana J (35), resident of Whitefield.

A police officer said, based on a tip-off, a special team nabbed two groups at Lakshmidevinagar. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused have been peddling drugs for five years and bring marijuana from Odisha via train.