Take cover! summer is here to scorch you  

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s scorching sun and rapidly rising temperatures are enough to give residents headaches. With the summer temperatures steadily rising, doctors warn of other summer related issues like skin allergies and infections, which generally increase during summers. Skin diseases like fungal infections and skin rashes when the skin is exposed directly to sunlight are conditions that should not be ignored and precautionary measures should be taken to avoid an uncomfortable summer, experts advise. Based on past summers, doctors say that they have observed 40 per cent increase in complaints related to skin issues during the first month of summer.

Due to sweating, heat and friction people are prone to rashes and photo dermatitis on their skin. “Rashes are caused due to photo sensitivity or sensitivity to light. When your skin is directly exposed to harsh sun rays, there is a photo allergic reaction which results in photo dermatitis. It can be a flare of an

underlying skin disease. I attend to about 7 -9 patients in a day who face such issues,” explained Dr Sravya Tipirneni, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

Dr Natraj, consultant dermatologist at skin, Allergy and Cosmetology clinic, Basavanagudi states that diabetic patients on regular medications are more prone to photo allergic reactions. “Long-term exposure to the sun can cause freckles and early ageing. Also Melasma, a skin issue which causes brown patches to occur on the face is common in women due to hormonal changes.

People can use both physical and chemical sun screens after consulting a skin doctor and apply sunscreen after every four hours,” he added.

Also, doctors have observed an increase in chickenpox cases in the city. “I have treated 50 chicken pox cases this month. Also people tend to develop acne, boils and dandruff if the scalp is oily. Chickenpox, fungal infections and rashes are communicable diseases and can spread if the skin comes in contact with the unaffected person” said Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, a dermatologist at Sakra World Hospital.