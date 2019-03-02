Home Cities Bengaluru

Take cover! summer is here to scorch you  

Bengaluru’s scorching sun and rapidly rising temperatures are enough to give residents headaches.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s scorching sun and rapidly rising temperatures are enough to give residents headaches. With the summer temperatures steadily rising, doctors warn of other summer related issues like skin allergies and infections, which generally increase during summers. Skin diseases like fungal infections and skin rashes when the skin is exposed directly to sunlight are conditions that should not be ignored and precautionary measures should be taken to avoid an uncomfortable summer, experts advise. Based on past summers, doctors say that they have observed 40 per cent increase in complaints related to skin issues during the first month of summer. 

Due to sweating, heat and friction people are prone to rashes and photo dermatitis on their skin. “Rashes are caused due to photo sensitivity or sensitivity to light.  When your skin is directly exposed to harsh sun rays, there is a photo allergic reaction which results in photo dermatitis. It can be a flare of an 
underlying skin disease. I attend to about 7 -9 patients in a day who face such issues,” explained Dr Sravya Tipirneni, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist at Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield. 

Dr Natraj, consultant dermatologist at skin, Allergy and Cosmetology clinic, Basavanagudi states that diabetic patients on regular medications are more prone to photo allergic reactions. “Long-term exposure to the sun can cause freckles and early ageing. Also Melasma, a skin issue which causes brown patches to occur on the face is common in women due to hormonal changes.

People can use both physical and chemical sun screens after consulting a skin doctor and apply sunscreen after every four hours,” he added.
Also, doctors have observed an increase in chickenpox cases in the city. “I have treated 50 chicken pox cases this month. Also people tend to develop acne, boils and dandruff if the scalp is oily. Chickenpox, fungal infections and rashes are communicable diseases and can spread if the skin comes in contact with the unaffected person” said Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, a dermatologist at Sakra World Hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp