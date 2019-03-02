Home Cities Bengaluru

TEDx event at Ramaiah Instt of Tech today

The event will be held at Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore, on March 2, 9 am - 5pm. Tickets are priced at `800 and available on http://bit.ly/TEDx_Tickets.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: TEDx – an event that brings together a team of different individuals who work to create a platform to exchange ideas– is well-known for welcoming ideas that enhance, empower and encourage discussions that could lead to the betterment of the community. It is an annual event that brings together the world’s leading thinkers to share ideas that matter in any discipline – technology, entertainment, humanities, business, and development.

The talks at the conference, called TED Talks, are then made available on TED.com. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru is organising an independent TEDx event on March 2, 9am to 5pm. Renowned speakers will be joining the event. Anuradha Vikranth is a danseuse who has incorporated dance into every aspect of her life. She believes that dance enhances the personality and helps to connect with oneself and will be attending the TEDxMSRIT event as a speaker.

Other speakers include Archana Timmaraju, who has a hearing impairment, and Daniel Sundaram. 
Through sheer grit and hardwork, Timmaraju embarked on a journey called ‘Silent Expedition’  with her partner Sundaram to empower the community across India. Dr Prabha Chandra will also be present at the talkHe is the Head of Psychiatry at NIMHANS and has spent the larger part of her career exploring and unravelling the intricacies of the mind and will enlighten the audience with a talk on the complexities of the mind.  Cohan Sujay Carlos is a researcher and the CEO of Aiaioo labs.

The speaker’s brainchild, Mechanical Chef, is a robot that can cook more than 100 Indian dishes. Kim Sain Jidung will also be joining the panel and is actively involved in the drive against prevention of sex trafficking and empowering survivors to lead a transformed life. Girish Badragond is the son of a farmer and is currently a partner at Santepp Systems, a fast-growing technocrat proprietary firm in the field of agricultural technology manufacture. N M Prathap will also speak at the event and is well-known for being the epitome of a small-town boy from Mandya making it big in the world. He won a gold and  silver medal and $1,0000 in International Robotics Exhibition held in Tokyo in 2017.
