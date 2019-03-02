Three ambulances for strays in distress by May: BBMP

Home Cities Bengaluru

Animal lovers will soon be able to call for immediate help to treat urban strays, that may either be ill or injured due to an accident.

The services will cater only to community animals, not pets

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Animal lovers will soon be able to call for immediate help to treat urban strays, that may either be ill or injured due to an accident. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) animal ambulances for strays, will be a reality by May. A sum of `25 lakh was allocated in the BBMP’s 2019 - 2020 budget, for the same. 

“We plan to have three ambulances on the roads by May. They will cater to stray dogs and not pets. The vehicle will include a veterinary doctor, para-vet staff and will be stocked with first-aid and other basic instruments for treatment. They will be taken to our Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for treatment,” said an official from the Animal Husbandry department.

People who spot injured strays can call the BBMP control room which will in turn alert the ABC centres in the suitable zone. “Those animals that have healed will be placed back in their territory but if their condition does not improve, they will remain in the BBMP shelter itself,” he said. 

The corporation also allocated `5 crore to set up ABC centres in all zones that will function as shelters, along with providing sterilisation, medical assistance to animals that have met with an accident or are diseased. 

“We are still drawing up estimates for construction of the ABC centres. It will take five months for the construction to begin. They should be up and running in one year. We have identified BBMP land in three zones for the same – in Nagadevanahalli in RR Nagar zone, Medi Agrahara in Yelahanka zone and Panathur in Mahadevapura zone. The centres for remaining zones will most likely be set up only in the next year.”

Randeep D, Additional Commissioner (Admin)  said, “The tenders for the animal ambulances will have to be called on our behalf by the transport department. The ambulance will cater primarily to stray dogs but also other urban strays.”

