Trio attacks man relieving himself by roadside

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: You might think they were strict, hands-on civic activists, but they were not, as realised by a young bank employee who chose to relieve himself by the roadside near Jalahalli cross on Wednesday night. Three persons approached him and brutally beat him up, which the victim thought was punishment for urinating by the roadside.

After assaulting the 22-year-old bank employee, Shiva Kumar, the trio robbed him of his mobile phone and other valuables before escaping.Kumar, a resident of Soladevanahalli, works as a contract employee with Bank of Baroda, Lalbagh branch. Kumar told cops that he was relieving himself near Krishna Convention Hall when three persons took objection to it and attacked him.Kumar has sustained serious injuries on his head and other parts, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar’s father Devaraju S R, he received a call at around 9.40 pm on Wednesday, and was informed that his son had sustained serious injuries and was unconscious.

Daveraju said Kumar had left office at 8.30 pm, and was dropped at Jalahalli cross when he felt like relieving himself near the convention hall. The unidentified trio approached him and asked him why he was relieving himself there, and started abusing him. They then allegedly told him to part with his valuables. When he refused, they struck him on the head and back with a wooden log.

An officer said Kumar is out of risk, but is under observation. “We have taken up a case of attempt to murder and assault. Kumar doesn’t even remember whether his attackers came on a two-wheeler or not. We are analysing CCTV camera footage,” he said.