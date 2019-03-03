Home Cities Bengaluru

CBSE Class 12 students find glitches in question paper

According to the students, two questions (question number 11 and 12) were wrongly printed.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Students who appeared on the first day of their Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday flagged off errors in the question paper. Students in several examination centres in the city who have received E series of question paper for English elective paper on Saturday were surprised to see two of the questions printed wrong. 

According to the students, two questions (question number 11 and 12) were wrongly printed. “The questions were not part of the syllabus which we chose to study. This was confirmed by our teachers and we were told the board will take care of it,” said a student.

Manju Balasubramanyam, principal of Delhi Public School North affiliated to CBSE, said, “There are two novels -- Invisible Man and Silas Marner -- that the school can choose at the beginning of the academic year. We are free to pick any one of the novels. So in question number 11 and 12, the questions are supposed to be of that particular novel. But, there were questions from the other novel which created confusion among the students.”

Balasubramanyam said the choice of questions were apt in the sample question paper that the board had sent earlier. “In Question 11, there are four parts of the question and in Question 12 there are four parts of the question. They had stated answer ‘any one’ part of the question. There had to be a choice between these two novels in 11 and 12 question numbers. So there wasn’t a choice,” added Manju Balasubramanyam.

Meanwhile, schools received a communication from the CBSE regional office, Chennai, within an hour of the commencement of the exams instructing the children that they can write the question and leave it empty. The rest will be taken care of by the board.

